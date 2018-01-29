News story
London VAPC respond to consultation on homelessness code of guidance
Chairman says concerns include a lack of definition of the word 'veteran'.
The outcome of a closed government consultation on a proposed homelessness code of guidance for local authorities, is keenly awaited by London Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee (VAPC).
The VAPC, had previously commissioned an independent review from the University of Kent, on how London’s councils implement housing policy affecting veterans, contributed to the consultation.
It welcomed that guidance on dealing with veterans now forms a separate section within the proposed code.
But London VAPC chairman Lynn Verity suggested there were several areas where further clarification was vital:
Chief among these are that the code as currently written does not define either ‘veteran’ or ‘vulnerable’. We have pointed this out and, therefore, hope our concerns are acted upon.