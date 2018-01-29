London VAPC respond to consultation on homelessness code of guidance

The outcome of a closed government consultation on a proposed homelessness code of guidance for local authorities, is keenly awaited by London Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee (VAPC).

The VAPC, had previously commissioned an independent review from the University of Kent, on how London’s councils implement housing policy affecting veterans, contributed to the consultation.

It welcomed that guidance on dealing with veterans now forms a separate section within the proposed code.

But London VAPC chairman Lynn Verity suggested there were several areas where further clarification was vital: