News story
London seminar - The Lammy Review: bringing to life recommendations 31 and 32
This event will offer different perspectives from those involved in developing effective responses to meeting recommendations 31 and 32 from the recent Lammy Review
3 May, 2018
The Lammy Review: Bringing to life recommendations 31 and 32
The role of commissioning and the involvement of smaller organisations
featuring
George Barrow │ Head of Lammy Response Team │Ministry of Justice
Eila Davis │ Head of Equalities │HM Prison and Probation Service
Jeremy Crook, OBE │ Chief Executive │Black Training and Enterprise Group (BTEG)
Jonathan Martin │Head of Community Commissioning │Ministry of Justice
Omar Ralph │ Lammy Response Team Lead │Ministry of Justice
For a more detailed overview and how to book please see the attached flyer.