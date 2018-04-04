News story

London seminar - The Lammy Review: bringing to life recommendations 31 and 32

This event will offer different perspectives from those involved in developing effective responses to meeting recommendations 31 and 32 from the recent Lammy Review

Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
3 May, 2018

The Lammy Review: Bringing to life recommendations 31 and 32

The role of commissioning and the involvement of smaller organisations

featuring

George Barrow │ Head of Lammy Response Team │Ministry of Justice

Eila Davis │ Head of Equalities │HM Prison and Probation Service

Jeremy Crook, OBE │ Chief Executive │Black Training and Enterprise Group (BTEG)

Jonathan Martin │Head of Community Commissioning │Ministry of Justice

Omar Ralph │ Lammy Response Team Lead │Ministry of Justice

For a more detailed overview and how to book please see the attached flyer.

The Lammy Review: bringing to life recommendations 31 and 32 (seminar flyer)

