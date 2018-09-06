LLWR's largest logistics project for 5 years saves valuable space at Repository

A partnership between LLW Repository Ltd (LLWR), Cyclife and Magnox is leading to the recycling of over 800 tonnes of metal from the Chapelcross site, near Annan – and preserving valuable capacity at the Repository.

Around 30 consignments that otherwise would have been destined for LLWR have been sent to a Cyclife facility in Sweden, where 95% of the material will be recycled.

LLWR managed the transportation of steel to the North East for shipping in its largest logistical operation since the movement of the Berkeley Boilers five years ago.

The latest operation involved 16 road movements over 10 days, two escorted 40 metres long trailers travelling in convoy from Chapelcross to the Cyclife Metals Recycling Facility at Lillyhall where the steel was prepared for shipping.

Lane restrictions on the A66 meant the trailers were diverted through the Cumbrian village of Greystoke, but extensive stakeholder engagement, including leaflet drops giving advance notice of the abnormal loads, and liaison with statutory consultees and local authorities, ensured the transports passed off without major incident.

Dave Rossiter, Head of Waste Management Services at LLWR, said: “It was a challenge for our team because of the size of the components and the logistical planning we had to incorporate, as well as the unexpected roadworks, but they performed well.

“We’ve built on the experience gained in previous projects such as the Berkeley Boilers and other complex logistical projects.”

The £23 million three year decommissioning project to remove the top section of each of the sixteen, 100 feet tall, heat exchangers at Chapelcross has taken the site another step towards closure and dramatically changed the local skyline.

Under the landmark Berkeley Boilers project, 15 redundant 300 tonne boilers, each 22m long, were transported four miles through Berkeley town centre and on to the coast for shipping to Sweden.