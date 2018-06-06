LLWR joins fight to combat pollution on our beaches

Volunteers from LLWR and Framework partner GRAHAM Construction played their part in battling pollution on World Environment Day (WED) with a Beach Clean at Drigg, in west Cumbria.

WED, a platform for raising awareness on urgent issues, from marine pollution and global warming to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime, has grown into a worldwide event since its inception in 1974, now spanning over 100 countries.

LLWR has been running a poster campaign on its sites to highlight the blight of plastic pollution, which is the theme of WED this year.

“The most discarded single use plastic items at LLWR are plastic bottles,” said Cath Giel, LLWR’s Head of Public Affairs.

“We are asking our workforce to think about items they use out of habit, and if they really need to use them on a regular basis.

“Are plastic straws and plastic cutlery really necessary, or could they be substituted for alternatives that are kinder to the Earth?

“Takeaway coffee cups have a plastic liner that cannot be recycled cheaply or easily. Then we have the problem of plastic carrier bags that are discarded after one use when reusable bags are a viable alternative.

“LLWR is an organisation that has been highly successful in espousing the recycling message in its core business, low level waste.

“Surely we can all apply the same recycling principles to our own lives.”

Elaine Woodburn, of GRAHAM Construction, who organised the Beach Clean, explained: “We just wanted to get involved to do our own little bit for the planet.”