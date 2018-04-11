LLW Repository Ltd earns Gold award

LLW Repository Ltd’s (LLWR) Engineering, Design and Construction Framework (EDCF) with GRAHAM Construction has won a Gold award in a prestigious national scheme.

Delighted team members from both organisations were on hand at the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) ceremony in Manchester to receive the honour, which recognises high standards in the construction sector.

It was only the second time the Framework had entered the scheme and it earned a bronze award last year. In addition to striking gold, a Most Considerate Site runner-up accolade was also awarded to the west Cumbrian facility.

“We are on a journey of continuous improvement, so to better last year’s pleasing performance amid stiff competition was superb,” said Cath Giel, LLWR’s Head of Public Affairs.

“We received more points from our CCS monitor this year than last so we were hopeful of improving on a bronze, but to win gold was outstanding.

“High standards are set for the organisation and for individuals, so this recognition is another feather in our cap.

“We take our community responsibilities extremely seriously, and a lot of hard work went into our entry.” In the Framework’s inaugural year in the scheme, the better of two scores awarded by a CCS monitor was 43 marks out of 50.

Two visits this time merited scores of 45 and 46 with maximum 10s scored in the ‘Protecting the Environment’ and ‘Secure Everyone’s Safety’ categories.

The CCS monitor noted: “This project continues to be managed at the highest level, not only achieving an exceptional level in all five of the scheme’s checklist sections, which in itself is an achievement, but also by being innovative.”