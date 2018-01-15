Legal aid to be reinstated for pre-tariff reviews

The Parole Board welcomes the announcement from the Secretary of State that legal aid is to be reinstated for pre-tariff reviews for indeterminate sentence prisoners before the Parole Board. The Statutory Instrument bringing this work back into scope for legal aid was Laid before Parliament on 21 December 2017.

The Statutory Instrument can be read here.

We will be looking at how best to support prisoners affected by this in respect to their individual circumstances.