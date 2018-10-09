News story

Law of the land: Interview with First Parliamentary Counsel

Elizabeth Gardiner, the First Parliamentary Counsel, leads the team that writes the UK’s legislation

In an article in Civil Service World Elizabeth Gardiner discusses what makes a good bill, how departments can help, and what Brexit will mean for those who craft the law of the land.

