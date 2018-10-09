News story
Law of the land: Interview with First Parliamentary Counsel
Elizabeth Gardiner, the First Parliamentary Counsel, leads the team that writes the UK’s legislation
In an article in Civil Service World Elizabeth Gardiner discusses what makes a good bill, how departments can help, and what Brexit will mean for those who craft the law of the land.
Published 9 October 2018