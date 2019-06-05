Last chance to apply for International Trade Summer School

Following last year’s success, 16-18 year old students across the UK are being urged to join the next generation of business leaders by applying for the National Trade Academy Programme summer school organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The summer school will take place in Scotland, Bristol and Birmingham where students will develop entrepreneurial skills, work alongside business leaders, learn from successful exporters, and participate in a National Competition.

Sixth Forms or Colleges can find out more and apply for the Summer School here. Applications close on Friday 7 June.

Locations

The National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

Tuesday 25th June

Airbus, Bristol

Tuesday 9th July

Cadbury World, Birmingham

Thursday 11th July

The National Trade Academy Programme Summer School was established by DIT to support young people as they explore various career paths, and to prepare them for the world of work. The summer school takes place across the UK, starting in Scotland and later moving to Bristol and Birmingham.

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP said:

The National Trade Academy Programme Summer School is a great initiative to inspire and educate the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs, giving them great insight into the world of international trade. I would encourage all students that want to learn more about the potential of a global Britain to apply for this year’s summer school and explore the economic benefits of free trade.

During the day, students will increase their knowledge of international trade, build their confidence, experience an interactive style of learning outside the classroom, and compete with other Summer School students across the UK.

The National Trade Academy Programme is part of the Board of Trade and aims to upskill the nation on international trade, building a culture of exporting through a range of educational projects and initiatives.