Commenting on today’s labour market statistics for Scotland, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

Today’s labour market statistics show that more people have the safety and security of a job, which is welcome news. Through the UK Government’s increase in the National Living Wage thousands of Scottish workers have had a much deserved payrise. But I am concerned that these numbers show a worsening unemployment picture over the year. With Scotland’s economy continuing to lag behind the rest of the UK, it is important that the Scottish Government take the necessary steps to create the right conditions to grow our economy.

• Employment in Scotland increased by 12,000 over the previous quarter (January to March 2018) and decreased by 8,000 over the year to stand at 2,642,000.

• The Scottish employment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points over the quarter to stand at 75.2%. The rate is below the UK average of 75.6%.

• Unemployment in Scotland was down by 3,000 over the quarter and was up 7,000 over the year. The level now stands at 115,000.

• At 4.2%, the Scots unemployment rate is marginally above that for the UK as a whole at 4.0%.

• Economic Activity level increased by 9,000 over the quarter and now stands at 2,757,000. The Economic Activity rate increased over the quarter (+0.5 p.p. change) to stand at 78.5%.