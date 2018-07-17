Commenting on the latest labour market statistics for Scotland, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

Scotland’s employment level has improved and this is good news for people who have the safety and security of a job. However, this rate is still below that of the rest of the UK and I urge the Scottish Government to use its powers to help more people into work and strengthen Scotland’s economy. The UK Government is ready to work closely and constructively with the Scottish Government on this.

• Employment in Scotland increased by 2,000 over the previous quarter (December 2017 to February 2018) and increased by 27,000 over the year to stand at 2,646,000.

• The Scottish employment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points over the quarter to stand at 75.5%. The rate is below the UK average of 75.7%.

• Unemployment in Scotland was up by 5,000 over the quarter and was up 16,000 over the year. The level now stands at 120,000.

• At 4.3%, the Scots unemployment rate is just above that for the UK as a whole at 4.2%.

• Economic Activity level increased by 7,000 over the quarter and now stands at 2,766,000. The Economic Activity rate increased over the quarter (+0.6 p.p. change) to stand at 78.9%.