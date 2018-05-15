Commenting on today’s labour market statistics for Scotland, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

“Today’s figures show that Scottish employment and unemployment rates are weaker than the UK’s. Instead of constitutional nit-picking the Scottish Government should focus its energies on using the considerable powers it has to strengthen Scotland’s economy and boost productivity. We urge the Scottish Government to work constructively with us to achieve this.”

Further information:

• Employment in Scotland decreased by 2,000 over the previous quarter (October to December 2017) and increased by 10,000 over the year to stand at 2,630,000.

• The Scottish employment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points over the quarter to stand at 74.7%. The rate is below the UK average of 75.6%.

• Unemployment in Scotland fell by 6,000 over the quarter and is down 2,000 over the year. The level now stands at 118,000.

• At 4.3%, the Scots unemployment rate is now just above that for the UK as a whole (at 4.2%).

• Economic Activity levels moderately decreased by 8,000 over the quarter and now stands at 2,748,000. The Economic Activity rate increased marginally over the quarter (+0.1 p.p. change) to stand at 78.1%.