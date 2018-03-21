Commenting on today’s labour market statistics for Scotland, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

It is encouraging that Scotland’s unemployment rate has fallen over the year. However, the most recent quarterly snapshot shows an increase of people in Scotland out of work and I urge the Scottish Government to use its considerable powers to strengthen the economy and help create the right conditions for sustained long term employment.

Further information:

• Employment in Scotland decreased by 8,000 over the previous quarter (August-October 2017) and increased by 35,000 over the year to stand at 2,644,000.

• The Scottish employment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points over the quarter to stand at 74.8%. The rate is below the UK average of 75.3%.

• Unemployment in Scotland increased by 5,000 over the quarter and is down 9,000 over the year. The level now stands at 118,000.

• At 4.3%, the Scots unemployment rate is now in line with that for the UK as a whole (also at 4.3%).

• Economic Activity levels marginally decreased by 4,000 over the quarter and now stands at 2,763,000. The Economic Activity rate is stable over the quarter (0.0 p.p. change) to stand at 78.1%.