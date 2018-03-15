jHub: what we do

We find and connect world class technology and talent to military users

We look for market ready or near market ready technology. We don’t conduct scientific and technical research. We are specifically interested in building ‘MIltech’, this is cutting edge digital technology that can be adapted for military use.

Our 5 focus areas are:

artificial intelligence

autonomy

data analytics

simulation

behavioural sciences

Ultimately, an innovation will be judged a success when it delivers capability into the hands of users.

We fund and accelerate pilots

If there is a good balance between user need, technological feasibility and business viability, then our target time to pilot is 30 working days.

The length of the pilot is determined by the user and supplier; the critical component is that the partnership is agile.

We have privileged access to the JFC Innovation Board, chaired by Commander JFC. For successful pilots, we ask the board to make significant delivery and funding decisions

The committee constitutes of:

Commander Joint Forces Command

Director Joint Warfare

Chief of Staff Joint Forces Command

Director Capability Joint Forces Command

Director Resources and Policy Joint Forces Command

Head Commercial Joint Forces Command

The committee meets every 3 months but can be activated out of session as required.

