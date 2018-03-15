News story
jHub: what we do
We connect world-class technology and talent to military users, fund and accelerate pilots and take successful pilots to the JFC Innovation Sub Committee for decisions on prioritisation and funding.
We find and connect world class technology and talent to military users
We look for market ready or near market ready technology. We don’t conduct scientific and technical research. We are specifically interested in building ‘MIltech’, this is cutting edge digital technology that can be adapted for military use.
Our 5 focus areas are:
- artificial intelligence
- autonomy
- data analytics
- simulation
- behavioural sciences
Ultimately, an innovation will be judged a success when it delivers capability into the hands of users.
We fund and accelerate pilots
If there is a good balance between user need, technological feasibility and business viability, then our target time to pilot is 30 working days.
The length of the pilot is determined by the user and supplier; the critical component is that the partnership is agile.
We have privileged access to the JFC Innovation Board, chaired by Commander JFC. For successful pilots, we ask the board to make significant delivery and funding decisions
The committee constitutes of:
- Commander Joint Forces Command
- Director Joint Warfare
- Chief of Staff Joint Forces Command
- Director Capability Joint Forces Command
- Director Resources and Policy Joint Forces Command
- Head Commercial Joint Forces Command
The committee meets every 3 months but can be activated out of session as required.
Ultimately, an innovation will only be judged a success when it delivers capability into the hands of users.