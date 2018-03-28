IPO supports DCMS Creative Industries Sector Deal

On 28 March, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ( DCMS ) and the Department for Business jointly launched the Creative Industries Sector Deal. More than £150 million will be invested by government and industry to help the country’s world-leading cultural and creative businesses thrive.

This follows on from the government’s Industrial Strategy White Paper that was published in November. The strategy committed to roll-out Sector Deals, which are partnerships between government and industry to increase sector productivity.

The Intellectual Property Office ( IPO ) has been working with DCMS and the Creative Industries on including intellectual property ( IP ) in this Sector Deal. We have committed to:

support the Creative Content UK campaign, Get it Right from a Genuine Site, by providing joint funding of £2 million with DCMS

organise roundtables with online intermediaries and rights holders. These will consider the practicalities of agreeing new Codes of Practice in social media, digital advertising and online market places

continue our work to help address the value gap, both within the Digital Single Market copyright proposals and at domestic levels

consider site blocking and ways that this could be introduced

publish a programme of work to support the IP valuation market by autumn 2018. We will also work with industry to help identify solutions to address skills gaps around IP valuation

For more information, read the full Creative Industries Sector Deal.