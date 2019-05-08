Intimidation in Public Life: Lord Evans welcomes government response

Lord Evans said: ‘The Committee welcomes the government response and we are pleased that the Government has accepted the recommendation we made in our 2017 report to make intimidation of electoral candidates and party campaigners a criminal offence.

‘This is an important step and carries a powerful message about the unacceptable abuse and intimidation of people who stand for public office. If we want a vibrant and diverse democracy, more representative of the public its serves, we must be prepared to stand up to intimidation’.