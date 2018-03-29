News story
International Transgender Day of Visibility - Andi's story
To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, Sellafield Ltd employee Andi Rutherford has shared her story of transitioning in the work place.
International Transgender Day of Visibility is an annual event which celebrates transgender people, and raises awareness of the discrimination they often face.
Statistically one percent of the population live with gender dysphoria.
Andi has used her story to encourage other employees, at Sellafield and elsewhere, to respect and accept each other for who they are.
Sellafield Ltd marks Transgender Day of Visibility
Alan Rankin from Sellafield Ltd said:
We have a diverse mix of skilled people at Sellafield, and ensuring they feel included and respected is a key part of safely cleaning up the UK’s nuclear legacy.
Andi and her colleagues have been on a difficult and challenging journey. They have helped us to develop a culture that goes beyond tolerance, into understanding, respect and acceptance of all our colleagues.
We hope that her story will serve as a source of encouragement to other employees, at Sellafield and elsewhere, to support,respect and accept each other for who we are.