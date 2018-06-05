Ian Wilson joins BPDTS Ltd’s Board Of Directors

Ian Wilson has been appointed as a BPDTS Ltd non-executive director for a 5-year term.

He is also currently chair of EDS UK Pension Funds, and a non-executive director with the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Business Services Risk and Assurance Committee.

Ian is a Chartered Accountant and was previously the Director of Business Services at Network Rail where he was responsible for the delivery of shared services across the organisation. Prior to joining Network Rail in 2013, Ian worked in the global IT industry for over 20 years in a number of senior finance and business services roles.

Welcoming the appointment, chair of the BPDTS Ltd Board, Claire Johnston, said:

Ian brings a wealth of senior financial and digital experience. I know he is really looking forward to sharing his professional knowledge as a member of our Board and Audit and Risk Committee. Ian’s appointment reflects that we’ve moved onto the next chapter of our evolution. I’m sure as an independent director that he’ll help hugely in guiding and supporting our organisation as we continue to grow.

Ian Wilson, talking about his new role, said: