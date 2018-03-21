Hong Kong and UK announce closer collaboration on trade and economic matters

In a joint statement on closer collaboration on trade and economic matters, the 2 governments identified 3 key areas for further developing collaboration:

innovation

creative industries

belt and road initiatives

They also announced their intention to work together to promote the values of global free trade. The joint statement builds on the Strategic Dialogue on Trade Partnership launched in September 2017 and sets the agenda for future collaboration between UK and HK.

Dr Fox said:

The UK and Hong Kong have strong ties because of our shared history and our close people to people links. Britain’s long standing commitment to Hong Kong is as strong as ever. But our relationship is not just based on history – it is innovative, forward looking, and dynamic, with excellent prospects for the future. As an international economic department, we want to further deepen our trade collaboration, and work together as champions of global trade. This joint statement is an example of our shared intention to continue to move forward together.

Mr Yau said:

Hong Kong and the UK all along enjoy deep and strong economic and trade relations. We are pleased to issue this Joint Statement with the UK today to signify our commitment to creating a more prosperous partnership to benefit Hong Kong and the UK businesses and people.

The full text of the Joint Statement: Joint statement on closer collaboration between United Kingdom and Hong Kong on trade and economic matters ( PDF , 20.1KB, 4 pages)

Background

The joint statement was released during the GREAT Festival of Innovation, a 4 day event being held at Asia Society Hong Kong Centre from 21 to 24 March 2018.

The Festival will explore the latest in cutting-edge innovation and the future of how we work, live, play and learn through a series of talks, panels and interactive workshops. Bringing together some of the world’s brightest minds, business leaders and policy makers, the Festival will provide a unique platform for powerful future partnerships.