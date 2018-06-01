Hinkley Point officers cycle nearly 1,700 miles for Alzheimer’s Society

The static sponsored cycle was arranged to take place during national Dementia Action week (21 - 27 May) and officers aimed to cycle 1,325 miles – which is the distance between all the sites that the CNC police.

Over the course of the week, and with Chief Constable Mike Griffiths, Hinkley Point EDF Site Director Peter Evans and Head of EDF Site Security, Jim Mcilvar, also putting in over 80 miles, a total of 1,690 miles were cycled as part of the fund raising.

PC Richie Johnson, who organised the event, said: “I wanted to organise an event during Dementia Action week to raise money and increase awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society. The fantastic work they do towards transforming the landscape of dementia forever needs to be recognised. Until the day we find a cure, they aim to create a society where those affected by dementia are supported, accepted and able to live in their community without fear or prejudice.

“I am really pleased that so many of my fellow CNC officers and colleagues based at EDF took part in the cycle and want to thank everyone for their efforts. The total distance of 2,719km was a true testament to the excellent teamwork displayed during the week! I’d finally like to thank those who donated so generously during the week.“

Insp Paul Fox, Operational Policing Commander for Hinkley Point, said: “This event was arranged during national Dementia week, as this terrible disease has touched the lives of many friends and families of workers and officers at Hinkley Point.

“Thanks to the superb teamwork, grit and determination of everyone involved we smashed our target for miles cycled. I am proud that so many took part and must thank the staff at Hinkley Point for giving generously and others who sponsored us in our efforts.

“We are pleased to have raised over £1,200 but our Just Giving page is still open for donations so please give generously to help support this fantastic cause.”

To sponsor the team, please visit their Just Giving page.