Have your say in our customer communications survey

Today we have launched a customer communications survey. The survey gives you the opportunity to tell us your views on our communications.

Customer opinions and feedback are important to us. They allow us to make improvements and ensure our communications are relevant and meaningful.

The survey will be open for 3 weeks and will close at 5pm on Wednesday 12 December. It will take approximately 8 to 10 minutes to complete.

We want as many views from our customers as possible. We welcome you sharing the survey with colleagues who would be interested in participating.

In the survey, there is the opportunity for you to help us test our plans for future improvements.

If you experience any technical issues, please contact Branding.ESFA@education.gov.uk.

We will analyse all findings from the survey and report on the main findings and the actions we plan to take.

Thank you for your time in completing the survey.