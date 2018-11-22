Hampshire hammer attacker to spend longer behind bars

A man who attacked a woman with a metal claw hammer will spend more time in prison after Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

In the early hours of 14 November 2017, Amadio Osborne invited a 24 year old female into his Hampshire home and attacked her with a hammer. The victim suffered blows to her head and body and was left terrified and fearing for her life.

Convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, Osborne, 30, was originally sentenced in September to 12 years in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The Court of Appeal quashed the 12 year determinate sentence and imposed an extended sentence of 17 years imprisonment, consisting of 12 years imprisonment, and 5 years on extended licence.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: