News story
Government Chief Science Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance pays tribute to Professor Lord Bhattacharyya
Government Chief Science Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance pays tribute to Professor Lord Bhattacharyya.
Commenting on the sad news that Lord Bhattacharyya, chairman of Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick has passed away. Sir Patrick Vallance, Government Chief Scientific Adviser said:
Lord Bhattacharyya was a visionary with respect to how science engineering and businesses can work together, a close advisor to successive British Governments, and a stalwart champion for British manufacturers over decades. He will be sadly missed.
Published 1 March 2019