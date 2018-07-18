Geoffrey Cox QC MP sworn in as Attorney General for England and Wales

Geoffrey Cox QC MP was sworn-in on Thursday 18 January in Court 4 at the Royal Courts of Justice as Attorney General for England and Wales.

The Lord Chancellor, David Gauke MP, the Lord Chief Justice, The Lord Burnett of Maldon, and the Chair of the Bar Council, Andrew Walker QC, spoke at the ceremony to welcome Geoffrey Cox QC MP to his role.

The Lord Chancellor said it gave him “great pleasure” to welcome Geoffrey Cox to the role of Attorney General for England and Wales. David Gauke MP went on to say:

“In advising the Government, you will be drawing on your vast experience from a long and distinguished career in private practice as a barrister on areas from civil fraud to human rights, from defamation to judicial review.”

The Lord Chancellor also thanked the previous Attorney General, Jeremy Wright QC MP, for his four years of service in the role.

Commenting on the ceremony, Geoffrey Cox QC MP said:

“It is a privilege to be sworn-in as Attorney General for England and Wales. I am grateful for the warm welcome I have been given from both the Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice and I thank them for their kind words. I very much look forward to working with them both in the unique roles we each play in upholding the rule of law at the heart of the UK constitution.”

The Attorney General was joined by his family and the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, for the ceremony.