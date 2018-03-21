Gender pay gap results published

In common with most organisations, this is the first time that our gender pay gap has been analysed, and this report is therefore our baseline for improvement.

Our first priority is to understand the reasons for our pay gap, at a detailed level. We therefore intend to further analyse our data. This analysis will then enable us to formulate a targeted action plan to close our gender pay gap.

The results for Sellafield Ltd are as follows:

the mean gender pay gap: 14.3%

the median gender pay gap: 11.7%

the mean gender bonus gap: 14.6%

the median gender bonus gap: 0%

the proportions of men and women who received a bonus: 98.03% and 97.84% respectively

The proportions of men and women in each pay quartile:

upper: 86% male, 14% female

upper middle: 83% male, 17% female

lower middle: 75% male, 25% female

lower: 55% male, 45% female

At this stage, our analysis is that the pay gap is driven by the following factors:

under-representation of females in more senior grades.

the ongoing legacy of historic recruitment into STEM roles.

roles. low employee turnover and restricted recruitment, hence limited opportunities to provide promotion opportunities.

lower female length of service and therefore less average experience, potentially influencing promotion outcomes.

