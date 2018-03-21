News story

Gender pay gap results published

Today Sellafield Ltd, along with other companies in the NDA estate, is publishing their gender pay gap, for the first time.

Published 21 March 2018
From:
Sellafield Ltd
Gender pay gap results published
Gender pay gap results published

In common with most organisations, this is the first time that our gender pay gap has been analysed, and this report is therefore our baseline for improvement.

Our first priority is to understand the reasons for our pay gap, at a detailed level. We therefore intend to further analyse our data. This analysis will then enable us to formulate a targeted action plan to close our gender pay gap.

The results for Sellafield Ltd are as follows:

  • the mean gender pay gap: 14.3%
  • the median gender pay gap: 11.7%
  • the mean gender bonus gap: 14.6%
  • the median gender bonus gap: 0%
  • the proportions of men and women who received a bonus: 98.03% and 97.84% respectively

The proportions of men and women in each pay quartile:

  • upper: 86% male, 14% female
  • upper middle: 83% male, 17% female
  • lower middle: 75% male, 25% female
  • lower: 55% male, 45% female

At this stage, our analysis is that the pay gap is driven by the following factors:

  • under-representation of females in more senior grades.
  • the ongoing legacy of historic recruitment into STEM roles.
  • low employee turnover and restricted recruitment, hence limited opportunities to provide promotion opportunities.
  • lower female length of service and therefore less average experience, potentially influencing promotion outcomes.

Sellafield Ltd full declaration on gender pay gap

PDF, 213KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@sellafieldsites.com. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The NDA has published a report which covers their entire estate.

Published 21 March 2018