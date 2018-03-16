Fuelling the momentum for a Mid Wales Growth Deal

The UK Government will push forward the agenda for a growth deal for Mid Wales today when Wales Office Minister Lord Bourne hosts a meeting of project team members in Aberystwyth today (FRIDAY 16 March 2018).

Lord Bourne will meet with business leaders and representatives from the agriculture sector and further education establishments to discuss their vision for a Mid Wales Growth Deal and to underline the UK Government’s support for the area’s economy.

During last year’s Autumn Budget, the UK Government announced it would welcome proposals for a Mid Wales growth deal. At Friday’s meeting, members of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership will set out what work has already been undertaken to progress the deal and how the proposed projects fit together.

UK Government Minister Lord Bourne said:

Giving local areas powers and freedoms to help support economic growth, create jobs and drive investment is a key part of achieving a Britain that works for everybody. This is Mid Wales’ opportunity to benefit from this growing City and Growth Deal movement. I want to see what progress is being made on developing the vision for the region’s economic future. It is for the partners involved to come up with proposals, and to work with the UK and Welsh Governments to achieve the best deal for Mid Wales. I have no doubt about the ambition of leaders in Mid Wales to get this right as we work together to agree a new deal that will drive growth across the region.

The UK Government has already delivered the £1.2 billion Cardiff Capital Region City Deal and last year, the Prime Minister signed the Swansea Bay City Region Deal. It is also working towards delivering a growth deal for North Wales, working with local partners and the Welsh Government to identify the best way to strengthen the region’s economy and make the most of its connections to the Northern Powerhouse.

A successful proposal for Mid Wales would see every part of Wales benefitting from a UK Government growth deal.