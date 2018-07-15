News story
Farnborough International Airshow 2018
Countries, organisations and territories invited by Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO) to attend FIA 2018.
60 countries, territories and organisations are invited by DIT DSO to attend Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018.
- Algeria
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Republic of Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Morocco
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Ukraine
- USA
- Vietnam
