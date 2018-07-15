News story

Farnborough International Airshow 2018

Countries, organisations and territories invited by Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO) to attend FIA 2018.

Published 15 July 2018
Department for International Trade Defence & Security Organisation
60 countries, territories and organisations are invited by DIT DSO to attend Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018.

  • Algeria
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belgium
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iraq
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Republic of Korea
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Lithuania
  • Malaysia
  • Morocco
  • Mexico
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Ukraine
  • USA
  • Vietnam
