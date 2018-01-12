Expression of Interest: MOD Defence People Challenge - Market Interest Day

Defence Innovation Initiative

In September 2016 the Defence Secretary launched the Defence Innovation Initiative, which acknowledged that we needed a new approach to innovation in order to maintain our military advantage and recognised that the private sector drives the rapid pace of technological, social and cultural change.

Defence People Challenge Background

In the Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) 2015 the Government stated “Our Armed Forces rely on the skills, commitment and professionalism of our people. We place heavy demands on them. Recruiting, training and retaining the right mix of capable and motivated Service personnel is essential to deliver success on operations.” (Paragraph 4.51)

One of the priorities for innovation in Defence is about how we can recruit, train, retain and motivate the right number of people and make the most efficient and effective use of its workforce, providing the skills required to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. The Defence People Challenge will ask companies to consider how their products and services could make a real difference to how Defence approaches people management.

Are you a company working in this area? Would you be interested in discussing your ideas, technologies and solutions?

If the answer is “yes” then our upcoming Market Interest day could be of interest to you.

The event is taking place on Wednesday 7 February 2018 in London. At the event we will be seeking to gain an understanding of what the marketplace can offer in this space and views from attendees to help shape our thinking before finalising the challenge and competition design.

The event aims are:

to share the challenges externally with the current marketplace

to collect wider external views in order to further assure/ refine the challenges based on the current market

to encourage collaborative bids

If you would like the opportunity to help shape this upcoming competition, please register your interest now and save the date.

Please note that places for this event are limited and if the event is oversubscribed, we will have to limit the number attending from a single organisation.

Important date: The deadline for Expression of Interest is Wednesday 24 January 2018 at 17:00.

We will contact you after this date to notify you if you’ve been selected to participate and offered a place, and provide you with further information such as the venue and agenda. We will also provide documentation that will outline our understanding of the challenges we face in this area.

Registration is only an expression of interest and does not guarantee a place at the event.

The full competition launch event will be held on Tuesday 27 March 2018 in London and further details will be available on our website in due course.