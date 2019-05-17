ESFA appoints new Director

Message from Eileen Milner, Chief Executive:

Following a competitive recruitment process, to recruit a new Director of Customer Experience, Digital and Data, I am pleased to announce that Charlotte Briscall has been appointed and will start with ESFA in September.

Charlotte, who will report to myself and will be part of the ESFA’s executive team, has a wealth of experience in customer focused digital transformation.

Charlotte studied Industrial Design at Brunel University and was responsible for the development of Interactive TV at Sky including the award-winning news channel. Charlotte led the customer navigation through the transition from Orange and T-Mobile into EE.

More recently, Charlotte designed the development of Sainsbury’s customer, colleague and supplier facing digital services. She brings with her a huge passion and commitment for delivering exceptional customer experience. I know she will make an enormous contribution to the work of the ESFA.

Charlotte will lead a large technology transformation project to ensure customers find ESFA easy to interact with, and persons who submit data to ESFA, find it easy to do so. This will make sure that the data ESFA collects, and analyses helps deliver timely and accurate funding of £58 billion we allocate each year.

David Craig has been covering the role since Béatrice Lightfoot left the organisation in April, after securing a new role with another employer. David will continue to cover the role until Charlotte joins the ESFA in September.

Charlotte Briscall, newly appointed Director of Customer Experience, Digital and Data said:

I am delighted to be joining the ESFA in such a fundamentally important area of Government work. I look forward to working with the team, our partners and stakeholders, to continue the journey towards creating a quality of customer experience that others will aspire to.