Equality, Diversity and Inclusion survey results launched

Sellafield Ltd produced a video to highlight the findings and encourage more of its employees to read the survey report.

The Sellafield Ltd survey was part of survey carried out across the entire Nuclear Decommissioning Authority ( NDA ) estate. Both the NDA and Sellafield Ltd are committed to improving respect and inclusion across their businesses.

Sellafield Ltd’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion survey video.

David Peattie, NDA ’s Chief Executive said:

The evidence on ED&I speaks for itself, as does the experience of businesses across the world. Organisations that take it seriously attract and keep the best people, perform better and are more successful. So treating everyone equally and with respect isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good for our mission.

The findings will provide Sellafield Ltd with a great baseline on which to focus their efforts on improvements.

One of the major areas of concern highlighted in the survey was that 1 in 4 people who responded said that bullying was tolerated in the workplace. The business needs to address this – because bullying and harassment is not acceptable in anyway.

Jon Seddon, Finance Director and Chair of the newly established Sellafield Ltd EDI Council, said:

We know that we need to take Equality, Diversity and Inclusion seriously. It is something that we’ve neglected in the past, but it will be a big focus for us as the business transforms. And that’s not because legislation says we have to, but because we know it’s the right thing to do, both for the business and for individuals. It’s clear from the results that we have been too quiet on ED&I in the past. There is much that requires deeper analysis, and we’ll be working on that. The first thing that’s clear is that we need to talk about ED&I more.

One of the first areas Sellafield Ltd will focus on is mental health, with a campaign already launched to remove the stigma attached to mental health issues.