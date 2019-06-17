Effective leaders

Leadership videos

If you have not had a chance yet, why not take a look at our YouTube channel?

Watch a YouTube video from the Head of the Operational Delivery Profession ( ODP ) Central Team, Sandra Aston – Sandra talks leadership:

Watch a YouTube video from the Head of the ODP Central Team, Sandra Aston

Watch a YouTube video from the Head of Profession in HMRC, Dorothy Brown - Dorothy talks leadership:

Watch a YouTube video from the Head of Profession in HMRC, Dorothy Brown

Watch a YouTube video from Chief Executive and Permanent Secretary of HMRC and our Head of Profession, Sir Jon Thompson:

Watch a YouTube video from Chief Executive and Permanent Secretary of HMRC and our Head of Profession, Sir Jon Thompson

Leadership learning

If you’re a leader now or a leader of the future, we believe that great leaders should be at all levels, regardless of grade.

How can you become an effective leader? ODP have a wide range of learning opportunities to hone your skills and support your professional development.

Take a look at our Development and Progression pages.