Dr Liam Fox welcomes City chief as Director General for Exports

This new position is at the heart of the government’s post-Brexit trading plan, and is tasked with ensuring that new and existing exporters can access the right financial, practical and promotional support to sell overseas.

The international demand for British goods and services has never been stronger, with exports from the UK rising more than 12% to £622.1 billion in 2017. Mahon’s work will be crucial in ensuring UK companies are well placed to take advantage of these opportunities.

One of his first tasks will be to oversee the UK’s emerging Export Strategy, ensuring that firms of all sizes have the right support from government to do business around the world.

Left to Right: Dr Liam Fox, Antonia Romeo, and John Mahon.

Speaking at a City Week 2018 event later today, International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox will say: