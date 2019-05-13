Don't Blow it! Collaboration Day

The event aims to encourage the forging of new relationships and collaboration with the possibility of creating innovative technology for phase 2 of the competition and beyond. This event will bring together successful bidders from phase 1, experts within the field of chemical and biological weapon disposal and those who may consider bidding into phase 2.

Don’t Blow It! Competition

Phase 1 of the competition was seeking proposals for novel and innovative technologies and approaches to access, disable and / or destroy chemical and biological munitions, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) containing chemical and biological agents, and containers of bulk chemical or biological agents, in challenging environments.

Phase 1 of the competition addressed three challenge areas:

Challenge 1: Access – We were looking for novel and innovative technologies and approaches that can access munitions, IEDs and containers of bulk agent without relying on the original design features, such as filling ports, which may or may not be present. (A filling port is an access hole into a munition or container that enables it to be filled or drained).

Challenge 2: Disable – We were seeking novel and innovative technologies and approaches that prevent munitions, IEDs and bulk agent being used as intended. This could be by delaying their deployment to such a degree that it prevents their imminent use. Your proposed technology or approach must prevent these munitions, IEDs or bulk agent from being used for their intended purpose either temporarily or, if possible, permanently.

Challenge 3: Destroy – We were looking for novel and innovative technologies and approaches that permanently and irreversibly destroy munitions, IEDs and bulk agent.