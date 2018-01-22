News story

Director General Gareth Davies’ Visit to Singapore

He shared how UK’s newly published Industrial Strategy aligns closely with the priorities of Singapore’s Committee for the Future Economy

Published 22 January 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Director General Gareth Davies presented on the Industrial Strategy to businesses in Singapore, speaking about the long-term planning and investment opportunities in the UK.
Director General Gareth Davies presented on the Industrial Strategy to businesses in Singapore, speaking about the long-term planning and investment opportunities in the UK.

On 14 and 15 December 2017, Director General Gareth Davies, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, visited Singapore. He leads on the implementation of the Industrial Strategy, including exploring linkages with Singapore’s government and businesses.

Apart from meeting Academics from National University of Singapore and Singapore Institute of Technology, he spoke with representatives from Agency for Science, Technology and Research; as well as the National Research Foundation and Singtel Innov8. The Director General shared an update on UK’s Industrial Strategy and discussed the innovation landscape in UK and Singapore.

During his two days in Singapore, Director General Gareth Davies also visited Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry to discuss the UK-Singapore Economic and Business Partnership, building on their shared interests and strong relationship.

Other partners that he met included the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN), British Chamber of Commerce, AI Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Newcastle University.

With MTI Representatives
Director General Gareth Davies met representatives from Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry to discuss the UK-Singapore Economic and Business Partnership.

What do the UK’s Industrial Strategy and Singapore’s Committee on the Future Economy Have In Common?

What do the UK's Industrial Strategy and SIngapore's Committee on the Future Economy Have In Common?
Creating Innovative Economies
What do the UK's Industrial Strategy and SIngapore's Committee on the Future Economy Have In Common?
Good Jobs and Greater Earning Power For All
What do the UK's Industrial Strategy and SIngapore's Committee on the Future Economy Have In Common?
Upgrading Physical and Digital Infrastructure
What do the UK's Industrial Strategy and SIngapore's Committee on the Future Economy Have In Common?
Creating Good Conditions to Start and Grow Businesses
What do the UK's Industrial Strategy and SIngapore's Committee on the Future Economy Have In Common?
Ensuring Prosperous Communities

To read Director General Gareth Davies’ opinion editorial ‘Moving Together : UK and Singapore’s Economic Strategies’, visit here. The article also appeared on The Business Times on 14 December 2017.

Published 22 January 2018