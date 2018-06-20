DfE and ESFA staff changes

We will be responsible for all apprenticeship and technical education reform policies as well as funding delivery, as departmental colleagues from apprenticeships and the professional and technical education reform teams move into the ESFA.

Eileen Milner, ESFA Chief Executive commenting on the staff moves:

“ I am delighted to welcome colleagues from apprenticeships and technical education reform teams into the ESFA. This move brings together work on policy development and delivery under one umbrella to better align and co-ordinate delivery for our customers. Absorbing staff with different professional specialisms will enrich the agency, ensuring genuine end-to-end delivery. Taking on full responsibility for development and delivery of two of Government’s top priority programmes is a huge vote of confidence in the ESFA and an exciting challenge for all of us.”

A further change sees the Capital Group move into the a new Operations Directorate within the department. The move will closely align Capital Group’s work with the department’s commercial functions.

There will be a transition period with staff changes taking effect on 3 September 2018. There will be no job losses as part of this exercise.