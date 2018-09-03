Dennis Thompson to step down as Managing Director of LLWR

Dennis Thompson has announced his intention to step down from the role of Managing Director of LLW Repository Ltd at the end of September to pursue new opportunities within his parent organisation AECOM.

Over the next few weeks, Paul Pointon will be appointed as Acting Managing Director, with Martin Walkingshaw taking on the role of Acting Deputy Managing Director.

Both of these appointments are for a period of not less than six months to ensure stability and continuity. Paul will retain oversight of the Repository Development Programme, at the same time fulfilling leadership and governance roles.

Martin will retain his current role as Head of Commercial and Strategic Development and support Paul in the execution of oversight and governance activities.

Both of these appointments have been agreed in principle by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Parent Body Organisation (PBO) and Site Licence Company (SLC) Boards and will be formally enacted on 28th September 2018, subject to completion of the Management of Change process.

Dennis will remain as Chairman of the SLC Board, to support the organisation as it goes through this transition. We are sure that all at LLWR will support Paul and Martin in their new roles, and we wish Dennis every success in his future endeavours and a fond but short lived farewell as he takes up the mantle of Non Executive Chair of LLWR and pursues new opportunities.