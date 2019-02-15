Defence simulation training – deadline approaching for innovative ideas

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has committed around £400,000 so far to innovation in the areas of training and education efficiency and effectiveness challenge, and the modelling and simulation representation of the future operating environment.

DASA Open Call Competition Lead Gabriella Cox stated:

These two focus areas were only opened last year, and we are delighted to have been able to fund multiple proposals from across the UK, a number of which are micro or small enterprises.

There are a few weeks left to submit to the focus areas to help the Armed Forces have highly trained and educated personnel to meet the demands that the country places on them. For the first focus area, credible methods to improve training and education efficiency and effectiveness are being sought, with ways to allow for continuous improvement in training and education delivery.

The second focus area is looking for ways to understand and demonstrate the role of modelling and simulation in representing complex and rapidly changing environments, to support delivery of training and education for service personnel. Areas of interest include future systems and concepts and autonomous systems.

Full details are available on our website

The closing date to submit your innovation to these focus areas is 7 March 2019.