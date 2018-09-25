David Mundell on UK Trade Visit to South America

Mr Mundell will be promoting trade links between South America and the UK on a visit undertaken on behalf of the UK Government’s Board of Trade/ He will look at how we can support new post-EU trade opportunities in South America, promoting Scotland as a great exporter and the UK being open for business.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Mundell said:

The UK Government set up the Board of Trade to help identify and unlock new export markets and encourage further inward investment. With six months to go until we leave the EU, it is vital we continue promoting the UK abroad. South America provides a breadth of trade opportunities for UK companies, including oil and gas and food and agriculture. Uruguay and the UK have a long history and enduring ties, and I believe our countries can learn from each other in many areas, including agri-tech. While in Chile I will discuss topics such as trade and innovation in the food industry with business leaders. What Scotland and the rest of the UK has to offer the world is exceptional, and I am confident this visit will help develop trading opportunities with South America.

Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Joanna Crellin, said:

The UK’s trading relationship with both Chile and Uruguay is on the up – increasing by 9.7 per cent and 21.9 per cent last year respectively – with more UK companies starting to see the vast potential offered by the region. Latin America and the Caribbean have vibrant and dynamic economies, and as we look forward to a strengthened post-Brexit trading relationship, we will ensure that the benefits of increased trade and investment are felt in every part of the UK, including in Scotland.

While in Uruguay Mr Mundell will attend a #LoveisGREAT reception in to hear about the country’s strong progress on LGBT rights. He will also visit the British Council’s remote teaching hub to discuss how technology can support English language learning, and meet organisers of the World Angus Conference 2019 (Aberdeen Angus is the dominant cattle breed in Uruguay, introduced by British breeders more than 200 years ago).

In Chile, Mr Mundell will meet Fondacion Chile to discuss innovations in the food industry, before speaking with the Minister of Agriculture to promote UK agri-tech.

Beverages were the top exported good from Scotland to LatAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) in 2017.