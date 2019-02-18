David Mundell celebrates LGBT History Month

The event will celebrate the work of Scottish LGBT campaigners and organisations who support the LGBT community in Scotland. It will also feature a pop up photographic exhibition created by Fife Contemporary with images by young people from two Fife LGBT groups – Kirkcaldy’s Flavours of Fife and Madras College’s Madras Pride. The young people were been supported by Swedish-born artist and photographer Jannica Honey. Some of the young photographers will also attend the event to talk about the artwork and their experiences during the project.

Speaking ahead of the reception, Mr Mundell said:

Coming out was one of the most difficult things I have done, but also one of the most important. I was overwhelmed by the support I received from friends, family and colleagues. Everyone should feel able to live their lives as they wish, in safety and confidence, without fear of judgement or discrimination. We have come a huge way in better rights for our LGBT communities, and LGBT History Month is a valuable reminder of those hard-won achievements. But we still have more to do to build a wholly inclusive and accepting society. This month I hope that, by reflecting on our collective history, we continue to pave the way for a fairer future. In Edinburgh this week I look forward to honouring some of Scotland’s most important LGBT organisations and diversity champions. And I am very pleased to be able to showcase the work of a very talented group of young LGBT photographers from Fife.

An image from the Fife Contermporary pop up photography exhibition

Taking place every February, LGBT History Month is an opportunity to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender lives and culture, and to recognise the significant contribution of LGBT people to our communities.

Guests at the Scottish Secretary’s reception will include representatives from Pink Saltire, Edinburgh Trans Women and LGBT Youth Scotland, as well as education professionals from the University of Edinburgh and Fife Council.

The UK Government is committed to improving the lives of LGBT individuals. Last year we published the largest ever survey of LGBT people.

