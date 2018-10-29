Data Integration Competition scoping workshop

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is interested in finding innovative solutions to how the Ministry of Defence (MOD) accesses, integrates, exploits and utilises its data in an easier, more cost effective and flexible way.

To aid competition development, DASA is holding a workshop on 28 November 2018 where stakeholders/suppliers can learn more about the problem space and help shape the scope of the competition.

More details on the aims of the workshop are included in the Data Integration workshop document.

If you would like the opportunity to participate, please register your interest here. We welcome interest from any organisation including academia and industry.

Places for the event are limited and so please register early to secure a place. If the event is oversubscribed, we may limit the number of attendees from a single organisation.

A full competition may be launched in the future through the DASA website. You can sign up for alerts on our news pages to keep up to date.

DASA is also running a related Defence Logistics hackathon from 29 to 30 November 2018 at the same venue. Further information can be found on the Defence Logistics Hackathon page. We have deliberately aligned these events to allow people to attend both, though it is not compulsory.