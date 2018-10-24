DASA Supplier Showcase Event

The aim of this event is to showcase innovations from our funded competitions to potential investors to increase the likelihood of exploitation but also to build an enduring relationship between DASA and the UK’s investor community.

Suppliers will be exhibiting their innovations, funded through DASA competitions, to try to secure further funding and support from investors for potential exploitation.

This showcase event will feature a selection of the most mature and successful projects from across DASA competitions, covering a number of technology areas.

The evening will include 5 minute pitches from the exhibitors giving a taste of what they have done. There will then be a chance to see the projects in detail as each exhibitor will provide rolling pitches at their stands, and time for further networking and relationship building.

This will be an invite only event. If you are interested in attending as a potential investor or business mentor then please register your interest here. DASA will then be in touch with formal invites for the event.

Some of the suppliers showcasing at the event are: