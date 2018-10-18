DASA dial in event: Behavioural Analytics

DASA will be hosting a dial-in event on 29 October 2018, 10am to midday. The competition team will provide a short briefing on the Behavioural Analytics competition followed by an open forum Q&A session.

Following the dial-in there will also be an opportunity to book a 20 minute one to one slot with the competition team to discuss questions specific to your proposal.

Further information about the competition can be found in the competition document, where you will find links to register for the dial-in and one to one meetings.