Cycle to Work Scheme

Cycle to Work is a government initiative that we’ve supported for many years which offers our employees who want to cycle to work the opportunity to get a new bike and accessories, tax-free.

As well as the scheme, we also offer ‘Bikeability’ training courses through a local cycle dealer. The training takes the cyclist through a comprehensive programme aimed at equipping them with skills and knowledge for safe cycling.

We also have an active cycling group made up of our employees.

Viv Winter who is part of the group said:

Many employees choose to cycle to work. As well as being one of the healthiest and most environmentally friendly modes of transport, cycling is a great way to reduce congestion. Employees have found this hugely beneficial and have really enjoyed it.

Over the past 5 years almost 3,000 of our employees have benefitted from the scheme, which is designed to encourage people to get active, try alternative travel and reduce pollution. Not only that but a total value of almost £2.3 million has been spent through local suppliers.

Tracey West, a Sellafield Ltd employee purchased an electric bike last year through the scheme, she said: