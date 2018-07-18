Crown Commercial Service Annual Report and Accounts 2017/18 Published

The report shows that £13 billion of common goods and services are now being procured through CCS, whose aim is to become the ‘go to’ provider for the procurement of common goods and services across the entire public sector.

During the year, CCS - an executive agency of the Cabinet Office - has delivered £354 million in commercial benefits including savings for central government, and £247 million for the wider public sector - helping to deliver world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

CCS’s work is an important part of the #SmarterGov campaign, which aims to drive innovation and deliver savings and service improvements across the entire public sector.

At the same time, CCS has led on work to level the playing field for small and medium-sized enterprises, entered a new phase for the Crown Marketplace programme, and introduced its first Dynamic Purchasing Systems.

CCS uses its commercial expertise and bulk buying power to help the UK public sector get the best deal on the everyday goods and services they need.

Tony van Kralingen, Chair of CCS, said:

The Crown Commercial Service continues to make good progress against its business plan and objectives. This is a testament to the quality and commitment of our people who have worked tirelessly to deliver against their objectives. I would like to record our appreciation for their efforts and congratulate them on their achievements.

Malcolm Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of CCS, said:

CCS has come a long way over the last two years. The organisation has some ambitious goals and together we have built strong foundations. I have no doubt that CCS will go from strength to strength in the coming years with a relentless focus on demonstrating value for money and providing excellent customer service.

Performance highlights for 2017/18 include:

£13bn of public sector spend channelled through CCS commercial agreements, an increase of £0.6bn from 2016/17

Customers who have used CCS agreements have achieved commercial benefits worth £601m compared to current market comparators

1260 procurements (including call offs) carried out for customers

Employee Engagement index as measured by the Civil Service People Survey has increased from 58% in 2016 to 63% in 2017

Our Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for customer satisfaction are consistently positive, reaching +24 in Post Procurement Surveys and +36 in Post Enquiry Surveys over the year

28 new commercial agreements awarded during 2017/18

To read the full report and accounts, visit the annual report and accounts web pages.