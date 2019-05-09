Creative agency wins event contract for Expo 2020 Dubai

The Department for International Trade (DIT), the UK government department leading the UK’s presence at the major world event with six other co-funding government departments, has appointed the live event and experiential specialist to scope, co-design and implement its business, educational and cultural programme at the UK Pavilion.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to take part in the Arab region and coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Its theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ is about the power of collaboration and partnership to create a better world.

The UK Pavilion, designed by Es Devlin OBE and produced by Avantgarde, will be a major attraction for the anticipated 25 million visits expected to the event from across the Gulf States and around the world.

Innovision has an impressive track record in the delivery of high-profile UK Government event programmes, including the GREAT festival of Creativity, Shanghai, The UK Pavilion at Expo 2015 Milan, British House, Rio and the GREAT Festival of Innovation, Hong Kong. The agency was also responsible for the creation of the Olympic Rings installation on Tower Bridge; one of the most iconic images of London 2012. Other notable work includes global activation for Facebook and PUMA; major event production for Red Bull and the creation of the award-winning Parallel, the world’s first fully accessible mass participation event.

Claudia Douglass, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Innovision, said:

“We are so happy to be working with the fantastic team at DIT delivering the UK Pavilion at this major world event. The opportunity to work on a global stage to support British innovation is another proud moment for our agency and an exciting opportunity to help bring to life our nation’s rich creative and thought-leading heritage.”

Laura Faulkner, UK Commissioner and Project Director, Expo 2020 Dubai, said:

“Event agency Innovision has a track-record of invention and creativity and are ideally placed to develop the events programme that will capture the UK’s world leading offer at Expo 2020 Dubai. The support that they have provided for Government events in the past has exceeded expectations and we look forward to this next step.

“Our six-month programme of events activity will demonstrate the UK as a collaborative nation, showcasing our world leading innovation and creativity and helping us to foster new international partnerships.”

Media information

About Innovision

Innovision is a live event and experiential specialist; who has been at the forefront of global event delivery for the past 22 years. The agency’s award-winning work spans across Government, Corporate, Brand and Sport. Its global track record also includes event programming and activation across many of the world’s highest profile mega events, including World Expo, Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth Games and FIFA World Cup. As part of the agency’s mission to create purpose through experience; Innovision is also an industry pioneer in the promotion of greater diversity and inclusion.