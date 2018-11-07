News story
Could you be a CNC Authorised Firearms Officer?
Opportunities open across the UK
Do you want a role that is at the heart of counter terrorism policing - where, as an Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO), you will be responsible for protecting vital national infrastructure? If so, you should consider applying to join the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.
We are a police force like no other, offering a variety of police officer roles at all levels and sites across the country. As an armed police force, our AFO’s receive rigorous and ongoing training and development to carry out a specialist role protecting nuclear sites and nuclear material. We are currently recruiting for immediate vacancies at the following sites:
- Dounreay in Scotland
- Dungeness in Kent
- Sellafield in Cumbria
- Sizewell in Suffolk
As well as the AFO role, after two years as a probationary constable, you will have the opportunity to apply for a number of specialist roles, such as a dog handler or firearms instructor. To be eligible to apply, you must meet the below criteria:
- Over 18 years old
- A British citizen, a member of the EC/EEA, or a Commonwealth citizen or foreign national who has lived, unrestricted, in the UK for the previous five years
- Be able to pass a thorough medical and fitness screening process
To find out more about the CNC and how to apply to join us, visit the CNC Jobs website