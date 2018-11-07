News story

Could you be a CNC Authorised Firearms Officer?

Opportunities open across the UK

Published 7 November 2018
From:
Civil Nuclear Police Authority and Civil Nuclear Constabulary
CNC officers
Firearms officers training

Do you want a role that is at the heart of counter terrorism policing - where, as an Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO), you will be responsible for protecting vital national infrastructure? If so, you should consider applying to join the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

We are a police force like no other, offering a variety of police officer roles at all levels and sites across the country. As an armed police force, our AFO’s receive rigorous and ongoing training and development to carry out a specialist role protecting nuclear sites and nuclear material. We are currently recruiting for immediate vacancies at the following sites:

  • Dounreay in Scotland
  • Dungeness in Kent
  • Sellafield in Cumbria
  • Sizewell in Suffolk

As well as the AFO role, after two years as a probationary constable, you will have the opportunity to apply for a number of specialist roles, such as a dog handler or firearms instructor. To be eligible to apply, you must meet the below criteria:

  • Over 18 years old
  • A British citizen, a member of the EC/EEA, or a Commonwealth citizen or foreign national who has lived, unrestricted, in the UK for the previous five years
  • Be able to pass a thorough medical and fitness screening process

To find out more about the CNC and how to apply to join us, visit the CNC Jobs website

Published 7 November 2018