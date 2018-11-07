Could you be a CNC Authorised Firearms Officer?

Do you want a role that is at the heart of counter terrorism policing - where, as an Authorised Firearms Officer ( AFO ), you will be responsible for protecting vital national infrastructure? If so, you should consider applying to join the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

We are a police force like no other, offering a variety of police officer roles at all levels and sites across the country. As an armed police force, our AFO ’s receive rigorous and ongoing training and development to carry out a specialist role protecting nuclear sites and nuclear material. We are currently recruiting for immediate vacancies at the following sites:

Dounreay in Scotland

Dungeness in Kent

Sellafield in Cumbria

Sizewell in Suffolk

As well as the AFO role, after two years as a probationary constable, you will have the opportunity to apply for a number of specialist roles, such as a dog handler or firearms instructor. To be eligible to apply, you must meet the below criteria:

Over 18 years old

A British citizen, a member of the EC/EEA, or a Commonwealth citizen or foreign national who has lived, unrestricted, in the UK for the previous five years

Be able to pass a thorough medical and fitness screening process

To find out more about the CNC and how to apply to join us, visit the CNC Jobs website