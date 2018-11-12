CoRWM plenary meeting dates and locations 2019

All our plenary meetings are open to the public.

Forthcoming CoRWM open plenary meetings are listed below. All dates are subject to change; please check this page for updates to meeting dates and locations.

Each plenary session ends with questions from the public and an opportunity to comment.

CoRWM holds at least 1 public meeting in Scotland and 1 in Wales each year.

Date Time Presenter Location 16 January 2019 11:00 ANDRA BEIS Conference Centre, 1 Victoria Street, London, SW1H 0ET 20 March 2019 11:00 TBC BEIS Conference Centre, 1 Victoria Street, London, SW1H 0ET 9 May 2019 11:00 TBC 39 Essex Chambers, London, WC2A 1DD (TBC) 26 June 2019 11.00 TBC Edinburgh and Dounreay (TBC) 11 September 2019 11:00 TBC Clayton Hotel, Cardiff, CF10 1GD (TBC) 13 November 2019 11:00 TBC BEIS Conference Centre, London, SW1H 0ET

Register to attend

If you’d like to attend any of the plenary meetings, please email corwm@beis.gov.uk at least 1 week prior to the date of the meeting.

Please inform us of any access or other requirements that you have.

We are unfortunately unable to accommodate attendees who have not registered in advance.