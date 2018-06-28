Communities Week 2018: 7 to 14 September 2018

Every year, Communities Week provides an opportunity for us to recognise the work of local people, groups and organisations across the country driving positive change and making impacts in their local areas.

This year, Communities Week will be kicking-off with a Communities Conference – the very first of its kind – which will bring together important stakeholders to engage and discuss how local communities can play active roles in shaping the places where they live.

The Communities Conference will be held at Harrogate Conference Centre, North Yorkshire on 7 September 2018.

The Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP will be setting out the government’s commitment to creating strong, resilient and empowered communities who can take up opportunities to influence decisions in their local area, regardless of their background or geography.

Communities Minister Jake Berry MP will talk about the government’s commitment to localism and the important role of communities in creating a more equal, prosperous and active society.

The rest of Communities Week 2018 will be an opportunity to showcase how local people are transforming their neighbourhoods in our towns and cities, in urban, rural and coastal areas.

Each day will focus on a particular theme and celebrate what communities are doing to transform the places where they live and work, showcasing local civic pride and inspiring others to have their voice heard and do the same.

More information about Communities Week 2018 and details on how to register for the Communities Conference will be released over the coming weeks.

We are seeking sponsorship support for the Communities Conference.

Expressions of interest (EoI) should be no more than 2 pages and must confirm the amount that you will be able to offer in both cash and in kind support.

Your EoI should also state what your organisation does and shall do to support the aims of the event and build momentum behind the communities’ agenda.

EoIs should be sent to ComConf-2018@communities.gsi.gov.uk by midnight 12 July 2018.

Full terms and conditions

MHCLG will judge EoIs according to the following criteria:

sponsorship value: 50%

what your organisation does and shall do to support the aims of the event and build momentum behind the communities’ agenda: 50%

MHCLG reserves the right to remove any EoIs which it regards (in its total discretion) to be inconsistent with the conference or wider government or which are unrealistic or submitted in bad faith.

This sponsorship opportunity is open from 28 June 2018 to midnight 12 July 2018. Bids received after this date will not be considered.

Whilst we are looking for a single sponsor to support the event, MHCLG reserves the right to decide on a combination of sponsors following receipt of all bids. If you would not be open to such a proposal, please indicate this in your EoI.

MHCLG is only looking to cover the cost of the conference and therefore reserves the right to scale back a number of bid(s) proportionately so that the total sponsorship does not exceed the cost of the conference.

Sponsors can expect to be included in press releases and social media publicity. MHCLG will consider further benefits proposed by bidding organisations on a case-by-case basis.