News story
Committee on Radioactive Waste Management visit to Hinkley Point C
The Committee on Radioactive Waste Management (CoRWM) visited Hinkley Point C on 2 October 2018.
The Committee on Radioactive Waste Management (CoRWM) visited Hinkley Point C on 2 October 2018, to observe progress made with the construction of 2 European Pressurised Water Reactors (EPRs). The facility is operated by EDF Energy.
The Committee members were shown a video which provided an update on the progress made on the project. This was followed by a very interesting tour of the facility which highlighted the sheer scale of the operation. The tour included a visit to the “Deep Dig”, a vast excavation 21 meters below sea level which will contain a 54 meter tall water pumping station for reactor unit 1.
The Committee also visited the nuclear island of reactor one, and the Hinkley Point C jetty which is currently under construction to transport building materials on site.
The Committee would like to thank EDF Energy for the opportunity to observe progress in construction of the new EPRs.