Committee on Radioactive Waste Management visit to Hinkley Point C

The Committee on Radioactive Waste Management ( CoRWM ) visited Hinkley Point C on 2 October 2018, to observe progress made with the construction of 2 European Pressurised Water Reactors ( EPRs ). The facility is operated by EDF Energy.

The Committee members were shown a video which provided an update on the progress made on the project. This was followed by a very interesting tour of the facility which highlighted the sheer scale of the operation. The tour included a visit to the “Deep Dig”, a vast excavation 21 meters below sea level which will contain a 54 meter tall water pumping station for reactor unit 1.

The Committee also visited the nuclear island of reactor one, and the Hinkley Point C jetty which is currently under construction to transport building materials on site.