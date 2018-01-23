Committee on Radioactive Waste Management (CoRWM) recruiting new Chair

CoRWM provides independent scrutiny and advice to UK government and devolved administration minsters on the long-term management of radioactive waste, including storage and disposal. The committee’s primary task is to provide independent scrutiny on the UK government’s and Radioactive Waste Management Ltd’s high profile programme to deliver geological disposal, together with interim storage, for higher activity wastes.

The role of the CoRWM Chair is high profile and the Chair may be required to appear before Parliamentary Select Committees. The Chair is also the committee’s main point of contact with stakeholders and will represent the committee’s views to both broadcasting and written media (where required).

The Chair will be appointed for a single term of 4 years, renewable for a further term at the discretion of the Secretary of State.

Further information and details of how to apply are available on the public appointments website: https://publicappointments.cabinetoffice.gov.uk/appointment/chair-24/

The closing date for applications is 23:00 on 19 February 2018.