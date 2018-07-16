Civil Nuclear Constabulary and partner organisation win award

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), in partnership with CMAC Business Continuity Transport, were the proud winners of the Strategy in Partnership award at the CIR Magazine 20th Anniversary Business Continuity Awards in London.

The annual award ceremony recognises the resilience achievements of individuals and organisations from across the world and the CNC were nominated in the ‘Strategy in Partnership’ Award, which recognises where two organisations have worked together to overcome a challenge.

In the face of strong competition from five other nominees, the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and CMAC were announced as the standout winners, with the judges focusing on the changing landscape in the resilience sector and the increased threat from terrorism in the UK, along with the challenges that have been faced in responding to and defeating planned attacks.

Mike Griffiths, Chief Constable and Joseph Shearer-Rust, Resilience Officer, accepted the award on the behalf of the CNC.

Chief Constable Mike Griffiths said:

“It was an honour for the CNC to receive this national award and is recognition of the hard work, dedication and commitment of all our officers and staff. With the intimate support of CMAC we deployed at very short notice over 800 officers across two deployments to 23 different Home Office force areas in a matter of hours.

“The critical element in the success of this deployment was the hard work and detailed planning which went into this contingency plan and the close working relationship we have with CMAC. They understood our needs and delivered our people to the locations from which they were able to conduct their armed policing tasks. This was truly a joint endeavour.”